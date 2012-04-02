MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Boston Red Sox
|88-37
|
—
|The Red Sox lost twice last week. That is news in itself. They even got shut out on Sunday by the Rays at Fenway Park. Somehow, we do not think that is cause for concern in Boston right now.
|2
|Houston Astros
|75-49
|
—
|After Saturday’s loss in Oakland, the Astros had fallen into a tie for first place in the American League West. Houston won on Sunday to take a one-game division lead, but with a 20-19 mark since July 1, the defending champs are in a slump.
|3
|New York Yankees
|78-46
|
—
|After being held to just one run scored in consecutive losses at home to Tampa Bay last week, the Yankees then exploded for 28 runs in three games against Toronto. You just cannot keep the Bronx Bombers down too long, can you?
|4
|Chicago Cubs
|71-52
|
▲ 1
|It was an odd week for the Cubs. They played six games and scored one run or no runs in five of them. Yet somehow, Chicago still won three of those games and lost another in extra innings. Don't expect the offensive slump to last.
|5
|Oakland Athletics
|74-50
|
▲ 1
|A’s manager Bob Melvin should be the AL Manager of the Year for what he’s done with this team of youngsters and retreads. Why is this story flying under the radar of the national MLB media? Oh yeah, it is just Oakland.
|6
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|67-58
|
▼ 2
|There is no way this team should be just 17-21 in one-run ballgames, but without Kenley Jansen in the bullpen right now, the Dodgers are going to need to win a lot more games in the early innings.
|7
|Cleveland Indians
|71-52
|
▲ 1
|The team is on a roll, steadily climbing up our rankings. Cleveland has won 14 of its last 18 games, and this is still a team to fear in the AL playoffs. October is going to be crazy this year.
|8
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|69-56
|
▲ 1
|The D’backs have not been lower than second place in the tight National League West Division race all season. With the Dodgers slumping, it is now Colorado just a half game behind Arizona in the standings.
|9
|Atlanta Braves
|68-55
|
▼ 2
|On Wednesday, the Braves were enjoying a five-game win streak. Today, they are lamenting a four-game losing streak after letting the Rockies come into town and sweep them. Does anyone want to win the NL East?
|10
|Colorado Rockies
|68-56
|
▲ 7
|The Rox have won eight of nine to charge to within a half game of the NL West Division lead. Colorado has not had the division lead since June 6, and with a home series against San Diego on deck, it might be time to return to the top.
|11
|St. Louis Cardinals
|68-57
|
▲ 3
|They have quietly gone 21-11 since firing Mike Matheny. This puts the Cardinals right in the thick of the NL Wild Card chase. There are five teams realistically still vying for just two of those playoff slots. Do not count out St. Louis.
|12
|Milwaukee Brewers
|69-57
|
—
|Right now, the Brewers are in a virtual three-way tie for the two NL wild-card spots with Colorado and Philly, with St. Louis just a half game behind. While October in the AL will be wild, it’s September in the NL that will be insane.
|13
|Seattle Mariners
|71-54
|
—
|On Friday, Seattle lost to the Dodgers at home, 11-1. On Saturday, the Mariners beat L.A. in ten innings, 5-4. On Sunday, Seattle lost to the Dodgers, 12-1. That somewhat defines the Mariners’ season perfectly.
|14
|Tampa Bay Rays
|63-61
|
▲ 2
|What really impresses us about the Rays is that they just took three of six games on the road in Boston and New York, combined. Tampa Bay would be a playoff team if it were in either of the other two AL divisions.
|15
|Washington Nationals
|62-63
|
▼ 5
|After a five-loss week, it is time for the Nationals to accept reality. They are 6.5 games out of a playoff spot, with six teams ahead of them in the wild-card chase. The 12-21 record in one-run games has doomed Washington to oblivion.
|16
|Philadelphia Phillies
|68-56
|
▼ 5
|If the Phillies were not 20-12 in one-run games, they would not be even close to a playoff spot. Can they keep it up? Losing three contests at home to the Mets last week sort of makes us realize Philly is doomed, one way or the other.
|17
|Los Angeles Angels
|63-63
|
▼ 2
|The Angels really should have done what the Cardinals did, and the longer this franchise keeps Manager Mike Scioscia around, with the retirement rumors swirling, the more it cripples its own future. It is another lost season in Anaheim.
|18
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|63-62
|
—
|They gave it a good run, all things considered, but five straight losses last week have buried the Pirates in the NL wild-card chase. Realistically, now that it is 5.5 games out of a payoff slot in late August, Pittsburgh should adjust its goals.
|19
|San Francisco Giants
|61-64
|
—
|The Giants lost four straight games to end the week, including three in a row against the Reds, and like Pittsburgh and Washington, it is time to face reality. San Francisco spent a lot of money this year, but its #evenyear magic is long gone.
|20
|Texas Rangers
|56-70
|
—
|The Rangers had a good week, winning four of six against the Diamondbacks and the Angels. And now they get six games in Northern California. That sounds like a vacation for a team that is 20 games out of first place in late August.
|21
|Minnesota Twins
|59-64
|
▲ 2
|With five wins in six games last week, the Twins are inching closer to .500 for the season. Minnesota was 13 games under .500 on July 4, so that would be an excellent accomplishment and a nice building block for 2019.
|22
|Cincinnati Reds
|55-69
|
—
|The Reds dropped three straight to the Indians at home to start the week, and then they recovered to sweep the Giants in three straight games to end the week. Cincy is the best last-place team this year, in terms of games out of first place.
|23
|New York Mets
|54-69
|
▲ 1
|As noted, the Mets are playing spoiler right now, beating the Phillies three times on the road last week. Overall, New York just finished an 11-game road trip with seven victories. Four of those wins were against teams in playoff contention.
|24
|Toronto Blue Jays
|55-69
|
▼ 3
|Splitting a four-game series on the road against Kansas City is not good enough for this team. Losing three straight games to the Yankees in New York, however, is probably just what the Blue Jays deserve.
|25
|San Diego Padres
|49-78
|
—
|The Padres lost five straight games to start the week before beating Arizona with a walk off on Saturday. It is impressive to think San Diego is 11th in NL for attendance this year. The last time the Padres made the postseason was in 2006.
|26
|Detroit Tigers
|51-74
|
▲ 1
|Single wins over the White Sox and the Twins last week demonstrate just where the Tigers rank in the AL Central hierarchy these days. Interestingly, Detroit hosts both Chicago teams this week. Road trip for Cubbies fans!
|27
|Miami Marlins
|50-76
|
▼ 1
|After beating Washington twice in a row on the road this weekend, the Marlins now have four wins in August. That 14-14 mark in June looks like the high-water mark of the season for Miami.
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|46-77
|
—
|The White Sox ended the week with four victories in five games. Alas, the wins came against Detroit and Kansas City. Oddly, Chicago is just 3-9 against the Tigers this season.
|29
|Baltimore Orioles
|37-87
|
—
|With five wins in August so far, it looks like another month for Baltimore with single-digit wins. After winning 17 games in August 2017, the Orioles have failed to win at least ten games in every month since then.
|30
|Kansas City Royals
|38-86
|
—
|A three-victory week for the Royals is something to celebrate this season. Just think where Kansas City would be if it had not won 13 games in May earlier this year. This is a team that averaged 86 wins a season from 2013 to 2017.
