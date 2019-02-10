Latest Videos
Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper May Announce Presidential RunHis campaign has pulled a permit for an event in Denver's Civic Center Park on Thursday.
Lone Tree Police Shoot, Kill Suspected ShoplifterThe suspect killed by police has been identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Cisneros of Westminster.
Colorado Student Anna Cunningham Passes Away One Day After Cancer Fundraiser Held In Her HonorAnna Cunningham passed away Thursday the day after more than 80 students, faculty and community members rallied at a head-shaving event to raise money for cancer research.
Leonardo Da Vinci: 500 Years Of Genius Sneak PeekThe Denver Museum of Nature & Science has a new exhibit, Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, opening March 1st. Ryan Greene got a sneak peek in his latest vlog!
CBS4 News Update 03-01-19CBS4 is Colorado's News Channel
Plan On Weekend Snow. And Cold!Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
CSU, UCHealth Team Up For Breakthrough SurgerySabbath underwent the first of its kind surgery at CSU Veterinary Hospital.
TB Testing Expanded At Aurora Hills Middle SchoolThe possible exposure happened last fall.