SUBMIT PHOTOS OF YOUR HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY below. We might feature it on a CBS4 newscast or in a CBSDenver.com Photo Gallery.
You can share YouReport photos to CBS4 News in two ways:
1. Like CBS Denver on Facebook and post them to our page. Please include where and when the photo was taken.
2. By emailing youreport@cbs.com directly OR using the email system below. As many as 5 images at a time may be emailed with this system.
a) Please choose None next to Download notice
b) Recipient should be youreport@cbs.com
c) In the Message area please be sure to include:
– Your full name
– Where you live
– Where & when the photo was taken