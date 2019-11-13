Menu
Denver Sports Fans Fire Back At Idea Of No Home Games Due To Altitude Advantage
No more home games in Denver. That’s what one sports radio guy in Philly would like to see happen because of the city’s mile-high edge.
7 hours ago
Ralphie V Retires From CU
It's the end of an era in Boulder. Specifically, it's the end of the Raphie V era.
7 hours ago
'Millie' The Dog Missing After Devastating Crash Near Greeley
A young couple involved in a devastating crash in Weld County is missing a beloved part of their family -- as they struggle to recover from their physical injuries.
7 hours ago
State Supreme Court To Rule On Discrimination Case Against Denver Health
The state’s highest court is set to weigh-in on a year’s long discrimination case filed against Denver Health.
7 hours ago
Warm & Mild For Colorado
Watch Lauren Whitney's forecast
12 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Boulder Scientists Launch NOAA-Funded Weather 'Time Machine' Project
Last month, a NOAA-funded research team launched a new version of a weather “time machine” it has been working on since 2011.
CAIC: Colorado Already Has 1 Of 3 Events Leading Up To Big Avalanche Cycle
Historic, unprecedented and powerful. That’s how Colorado avalanche forecasters describe what the state experienced with an avalanche cycle that brought slides down from the mountains around Winter Park down to Durango in March.
Colorado Weather: After Yesterday's Return To Winter, We Quickly Warm Back Up
After officially reaching only 24 degrees in Denver on Monday, afternoon temperatures will be about 35 degrees warmer on Tuesday. Sunshine will also cover the entire state.
Truck Spills Fuel Into Blue River In Breckenridge After Sliding Off Icy Road
A truck that crashed into the Blue River after sliding on icy roads sent about 30 gallons of diesel fuel into the stream and forced officials to deploy containment booms in the river.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Consider Broncos Noah Fant, Jets Demaryius Thomas
With bye week replacements soon to be a thing of the past, we can now focus on trying to land some players on the waiver wire that could come up big in the final six weeks of the fantasy season.
Colorado Avalanche Anthem Singer Jake Schroeder Reveals Motivation: Dad's Military Service
Jake Schroeder has sung the same song 949 times over the course of 23 years, and it never gets old.
'I'm Humbled': Von Miller Expands Foundation With 'Von's Lockers'
Broncos linebacker Von Miller held his second annual ‘Western Round-Up’ on Monday night.
Kroger Rolls Out New Auto Sale Service
King Soopers and City Markets have formed a new partnership to sell cars.
9 hours ago
