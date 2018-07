More Than 2,500 Homes Evacuated By Fires In ColoradoMore than 2,500 homes are under evacuation orders in Colorado as firefighters battle over a half dozen wildfires around the state.

Latest Forecast: Hot And Mainly Dry Through TuesdayHot and dry weather will dominate most of Colorado on Monday. The exception will be the far Eastern Plains where afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Spring Fire Grows To 41,000+ Acres; ICE Places Detainer On SuspectMore than 2,000 homes have been evacuated in Costilla and Huerfano Counties due to the Spring Fire.