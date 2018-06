Sales Tax Proposal Could Fund Higher Education In DenverDenver voters could see an initiative on the ballot in November that would increase the sales tax to help fund higher education.

'We Have To Keep Up': How Colorado Pot Businesses React To Canada's LawRecreational weed will soon be legal in Canada and industry experts in Colorado are excited for new opportunities.

Surprise Bike Giveaway Changes 3 LivesWay to Go program gives away three bikes to help change lives.