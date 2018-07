Colorado Actor Gets Called Up For 'Les Miserables'"Les Miserables" is the story of one man's quest for redemption, and the forces that conspire to punish him.

Cheyenne Frontier Days: Women Take Center Stage In Barrel RacingWhile most rodeo events are focused on the cowboys, barrel racing is one event where the ladies can shine.

Artists Anticipate First-Ever Claude Monet Exhibition In DenverAs an artist herself, Bland said she has traveled the world to see some of Monet’s paintings.

Colorado Native Shares Love Of Baseball Cards At Play Ball! ExhibitOne Colorado native is sharing his love of baseball and his amazing baseball card collection with others at the Play Ball! exhibit at the History Colorado Center.

Mindbender Mansion: Challenge Your Brain And Your FriendsThe Denver Museum of Nature and Science is always looking for new ways to challenge and entertain. Now they're welcoming visitors to the Mindbender Mansion.

4 Fun Things To Do This WeekendA movie at a water park, a bike race, and a sale with lots of good food, here are four fun things to do this weekend.