Enter CBS4 Pick The Score

Do you see yourself as a pretty lucky person? Are you pretty good at guessing what the score of the Broncos game will end up being? Now is your chance to put your skills to the test with CBS4 Pick The Score!
Here is how it works: every week that the Broncos play, you get the opportunity to win $100 or $1000 in Colorado Lottery scratch off tickets. All you have to do, guess the COMBINED score of the Broncos and who they are playing. Be sure to have your guess in by the day before the Broncos play. The winner will be notified the following week after after the Broncos game.
The contest begins on September 4th and ends on December 29th.
Contest Dates: