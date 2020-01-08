Menu
RTD's B Line To Longmont Might Be Finished By Rocky Mountain Rail
A company is hoping RTD will hand over the reins of the B-line to Longmont allowing a commuter line to be completed for less money and much earlier than current projections.
6 hours ago
Larimer County Denies E-Bikes Denied From Natural Trails
Larimer County is among many Colorado counties which has chosen to allow e-bikes only on paved surfaces.
6 hours ago
Southbound Lanes Of I-25 At 136th Avenue Closed
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the lanes to work on the Express Lane.
6 hours ago
More And More People Using Safe2Tell
Safe2Tell has been in Colorado for 15 years, and the number of calls into it continue to grow.
6 hours ago
Colorado Delegates React To Iran Missile Attack At Bases In Iraq
Colorado leaders are showing their support for the U.S. military after Iran launched a missile attack Tuesday night aimed at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces.
More And More People Using Safe2Tell: 'Elevating The Conversation'
Safe2Tell has been in Colorado for 15 years, and the number of calls into it continue to grow.
Warm And Breezy Before Chance For Snow
Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
11 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Colorado Weather: 100 MPH Winds Slam The Loveland And Berthoud Area Last Night
A weather station at Carter Lake in Larimer County clocked a 100 mph wind gust Monday night. It was the strongest gust produced by the latest wind event to hit to Colorado.
Colorado Wildlife Experts Weigh In On Australia Fires: 'Nature Is Very Hard On Wildlife'
As devastating brush fires continue to rage in Australia, millions around the world are heartbroken by the great loss of wildlife.
Watch: New Durango Police Recruit K-9 Betty Enjoys A Snowy Day
The Durango Police Department shared a video of one of their newest recruits enjoying some chill time. K-9 Betty seemed to truly enjoy rolling around in the snow.
Video: Deer Cross Under Gondola At Telluride Ski Resort
Some skiers were lucky enough to get a glimpse of some of the local wildlife -- from a safe distance.
Westgate SuperBook: Tom Brady Could Be Denver Broncos Next Quarterback
Drew Lock has the inside track to be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback next year, but Las Vegas bettors see an outside chance that a longtime Broncos foe may supplant him in the backfield when the 2020 season begins.
Nikola Jokic Drops Career High 47 Points, Leads Denver Nuggets To Win Over Hawks
The Denver Nuggets have won four of six to improve to 25-11, second-best in the Western Conference.
'A Great Time': Mel Tucker Reflects On 1st Season With Colorado Buffaloes
University of Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the VewHouse Centennial on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.
Avs Hold On To Second Place In Central With Win Over Devils, Meet Islanders Monday
Mikko Rantanen scored three goals after being moved to the top line in the second period and the Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 Saturday night.
'That Was Embarassing': Nuggets Coach Fumes After Road Loss To Wizards
Ish Smith and Troy Brown both came off the bench, recorded career highs, and led the Washington Wizards to a 128-114 victory over the Denver on Nuggets on Saturday night.
Denver's Sloan Lake Neighborhood Offers Up Eclectic Businesses
From plants to chocolates to wine. the Sloan Lake neighborhood has plenty to offer.
Check Out Chicken In Aurora
Serving up the perfect piece of chicken is a real art. These spots in Aurora have it down pat.
Check Out Brews, BBQ And Music in Denver's Rosedale Neighborhood
It's home to Swallow Hill Music as well as tasty treats and cold drinks. It's time to explore Denver's Rosedale neighborhood.
Grab A Snack, A Drink And A Haircut In Denver's Jefferson Park Neighborhood
The Jefferson Park neighborhood offers up great local businesses.
Southeast Denver Offers Up Treats & A Close Shave
From new-fangled tea to an old-fashioned haircut, Southeast Denver has plenty of finds.
Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At One Of These Aurora Spots
Sometimes you just need a sweet treat, from pastries to ice cream to donuts, you'll find it all in Aurora
Colorado Delegates React To Iran Missile Attack At Bases In Iraq
Colorado leaders are showing their support for the U.S. military after Iran launched a missile attack Tuesday night aimed at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces.
6 hours ago
Campfire Theater New At This Year's International Sportsmen's Expo
The International Sportmen's Expo is Jan. 9-12 at the Colorado Convention Center.
10 hours ago
