Latest Forecast: Temperatures Could Top 100 By ThursdayTemperatures continue to climb, potentially to 100 degrees by Thursday.

Two Rare, High-Altitude, Morning Tornadoes Hit Hour Apart In ColoradoTornadoes are common in Colorado during the month of June but they typically occur during the late afternoon on the eastern plains.

Funnel Seen Near Steamboat Was Tornado, First In Routt Co. Since 1995The touchdown occurred about 7 miles west-southwest of the town of Clark.