Lincoln County, Colorado

Lincoln County, Colorado is not your normal tourist destination. There are no theme parks, beaches or monuments requiring tickets to get in. Experience small crowds, clean air, and lots of free, family-oriented events. With lodging and dining options in Hugo and Limon, fill your trip to Lincoln County by visiting small town museums that cover the history of living on the plains and have fun fishing, golfing, skydiving, or touring a Buffalo ranch. From small events in local parks, amazing firework celebrations during the Independence Day weekend, a Hub City Classic car show and a free week-long county fair in August, Lincoln County has something for everyone. This year’s Lincoln County Fair will be one for the books with free fair admission that includes everything from 4-H animals to snow cones, Mountain Man reenactors and a PRCA Rodeo. The fair culminates with a Friday night concert featuring country legend Aaron Watson with tickets that cost just $30 for adults and $5 for children. Visit Colorado’s home on the range! seelincolncounty.com