‘Homeless Mike’ Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Goes Undercover To Live On The Streets, Sleep On Sidewalks With The HomelessCoffman's goal was to find out why the problem of homelessness was growing and what he, as a mayor, could do to address it. He wanted answers, not from advocates who may have agendas, but from the homeless themselves. So, he became one of them, taking a week of vacation to do so.