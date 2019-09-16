Sponsored By
Do you see yourself as a pretty lucky person? Are you pretty good at guessing what the score of the Broncos game will end up being? Now is your chance to put your skills to the test with CBS4 Pick The Score!
Here’s how it works: every week that the Broncos play, you get the opportunity to win $100 or $1,000 in Colorado Lottery Scratch tickets. All you have to do is, guess the COMBINED score of the Broncos and their opponent. Be sure to have your guess in by the day before the Broncos play. The winner be picked at RANDOM and notified the following week after the Broncos game.
The contest begins on September 23 and ends on December 28.