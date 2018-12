It might be cold now, but summer is just around the corner and you know what that means… Cheyenne Frontier Days will be in full swing! Enter the Cowboy Christmas contest for your chance to see some of the hottest country stars and a chance to win the grand prize- cowboy or girl gear as well as a cowboy getaway.

Hurry! The contest starts on December 7th and ends on December 17th. Enter now!

Check out all of the Cheyenne Frontier Days events here.