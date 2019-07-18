Menu
CBS4 News Update, 7-18-19
CBS4 is Covering Colorado First
35 minutes ago
Record Heat To Wrap Up The Week
Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
45 minutes ago
Mountain Lion Spotted East Of Wadsworth For Second Time This Week
Security cameras on Katie Scheibeler’s home caught the visitor in her front yard.
10 hours ago
Did The Northern Colorado Gunman Strike Again?
A weekend trip to the zoo turned into a near-death experience for a Loveland couple who came face to face with the barrel of a gun.
10 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Denver Weather: Record Heat Brings Hottest Temperatures in 13 Months
Denver Zoo Rhino Cools Off By Running Through Hose
The animals living at the Denver Zoo needed some help cooling off in the heat- including a rhino!
Denver Weather: 100 Degree Temps In Store Through Friday
Afternoon storm chances will be very low statewide over the next few days.
How Your Sweat Will Make 100 Degree Heat Feel Cooler In Colorado
Meteorologist Chris Spears explains how the negative heat index works.
Broncos Position Preview: Wide Receivers
The Broncos biggest questions at wide receiver deals with how well Emmanuel Sanders returns from his Achilles injury and how Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton improve in their sophomore season.
Colorado Avalanche Forward J.T. Compher Signs Four-Year Deal
J.T. Compher has signed a four-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche that runs through the 2022-23 season.
John Elway 'Finally Feels Good' About The Broncos Quarterback Situation
After churning through quarterback after quarterback since the departure of Peyton Manning, GM John Elway thinks the position is finally solidified.
Despite Story, Desmond Homers, Rockies Fall To Giants
Trevor Story and Ian Desmond homered for the Rockies, who have lost 10 of 12.
Former Broncos OL Mark Schlereth Talks Joe Flacco, Training Camp
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night at The ViewHouse Centennial.
Denver Broncos Single Game Tickets On Sale Tuesday
Tuesday is the first day Denver Broncos fans can purchase single game tickets for the 2019-2020 Broncos football season.
Explore The 3 Most Popular Spots In Aurora's Jewell Heights–Hoffman Heights Neighborhood
From a great sandwich to the perfect cup of coffee, Aurora's Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights neighborhood has plenty to offer.
Your Guide To The 3 Top Spots In Aurora's Utah Park Neighborhood
From spring rolls to Baba Gnanouj with a side of donuts, this Aurora neighborhood satisfies a wide variety of tastes.
Best Craft Shows In Denver
Craft shows are typically associated with holidays and gift shopping, but they are also common during the summer. Check out the following craft shows coming to the Denver area.
Explore The 5 Top Spots In Denver's Harvey Park Neighborhood
Plenty of Mexican fare with a side of clothing and bicycles, Harvey Park offers a variety of top-rated businesses.
Explore The 3 Most Popular Spots In Aurora's Delmar Parkway Neighborhood
You can start your day with the perfect cup of joe in the Delmar Parkway neighborhood. Follow it up with BBQ or Chinese.
Check Out The 5 Most Popular Spots In Denver's University Hills Neighborhood
University Hills serves some tasty shaved snow along side pupusas and burgers.
Andrew Traver, Man Who Used To Run The Real Life NCIS, Now Teaching Denver Students
The former Director of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has a new roll in Colorado as a teacher at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
10 hours ago
Weld County Unveils New Oil & Gas Department
In response to new state oversight of the oil and gas industry, Weld County is creating a new department to oversee operations.
13 hours ago
CU Denver Leads Pentagon Research Project Into Deepfakes
The Media Forensics Center at the University of Colorado Denver is developing algorithms to help the Pentagon detect deepfakes online.
13 hours ago
