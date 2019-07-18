  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs

Win tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band. The contest is from July 19-July 21. Hurry and enter now!