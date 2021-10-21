World Stroke Day Is Oct. 29: Know The Signs And SymptomsWorld Stroke Day is coming up on Friday. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in America. Despite that, only about half of Americans can name a single sign or symptom of a stroke.

Successful, Money Saving Summit County Mental Health Program Grabs Attention Of Colorado LeadersA program in Summit County aimed at responding to those in the midst of a mental health crisis has caught the attention of state leaders.

Police In Denver Collect Unwanted Medications On National Prescription Drug Take Back DayAgencies all across Colorado, including the Denver Police Department, King Soopers and UCHealth, hosted a massive effort on Saturday to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Gets His BoosterGov. Jared Polis has spent months encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and on Friday he turned his attention to booster shots.

Drug Takeback Event In Denver Area Intended To Help Battle The Opioid CrisisHealthONE is hosting an event on Saturday to help tackle the nation's opioid epidemic.

COVID In Colorado: Data Shows Clear Link Between Vaccination Rates Across State And The HospitalizationsThe difference in COVID rates between Colorado's more and less vaccinated counties has become a stark comparison.

'This Is A Wakeup Call': Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID CasesIn his weekly address, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced more than 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 leaving just slightly more than 100 ICU beds available.

Hospital In Leadville Upgrades, Expands Despite Recently Being On Brink Of Financial CrisisAs many rural hospitals struggle to find footing in the midst of the pandemic, one in central Colorado is making an incredible comeback.

Colorado Ranking Worse In COVID Cases As Dozens Of Other States DeclineMost of the country is seeing a drop in cases of COVID-19, but Colorado continues to be in a surge.

Colorado Health Clinics Prepare To Offer Pfizer COVID Vaccines To Younger ChildrenThe White House is preparing for the government to authorize use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Douglas County Schools Files Lawsuit Against New County Health Department Over Face Mask PolicyThe Douglas County School District is suing the county's new health department. The school district says the new mask rules put medically at-risk students in danger.

Indoor Face Mask Order Begins In Larimer CountyIndoor face masks will be required in Larimer County starting at noon on Wednesday. Everyone 2 years and older will be required to wear a mask while inside a public place.

Texans Offer To Help Unvaccinated Coloradans In Need Of TransplantsUnvaccinated patients in Colorado who are in need of organ transplants are being offered help from across state lines.

Indoor Mask Order To Begin Wednesday In Larimer CountyIndoor masks will be required in Larimer County starting on Wednesday at noon.

Colorado Springs Student Says She Was Forced To Tape Mask To Face At SchoolA student in Academy School District 20 said she was forced to take her mask to her face at school in Colorado Springs.

Adams County Announces Intent To Leave Tri-County Health DepartmentMore change could soon be on the horizon for the Tri-County Health Department.