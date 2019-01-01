GRAMMY Awards
Sponsored By
Dolly Parton, Young Thug And Ricky Martin Among 61st Annual GRAMMY Award PerformersDolly Parton and more added to the list of performers for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS.
Diana Ross To Perform At The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards On CBSLegendary R&B singer Diana Ross will have a special performance at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards, only on CBS.
More 2019 GRAMMY Award Performers Announced Including Miley Cyrus And Red Hot Chili PeppersThe second wave of artists to perform at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards has been announced and includes Miley Cyrus, H.E.R. and more!
Nominated For 4 Grammys, Band Greta Van Fleet Stays Grounded Through Blood ConnectionRock band Greta Van Fleet is nominated for four Grammy Awards, including best new artist and best rock album.
Grammy Awards Performances To Include Cardi B, Shawn MendesThe first round of performers for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10 were announced.
Alicia Keys On Being This Year's GRAMMYs Host: 'It's Going Up On Feb. 10!'Alicia Keys has been announced as the host of the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards airing live February 10th on CBS.
Colorado Native Tia Fuller, Fierce Woman In Jazz, Takes Shot At 1st GrammySaxophonist Tia Fuller's inclusion in the Grammy Awards' best jazz instrumental album category is a historic moment for women.
Rise Up: Female Voices Take Center Stage At GrammysAfter being nearly muted at the 2018 ceremony, the 2019 Grammys are shaping up to be the year of the woman, with powerful female voices representing the majority in two of the top categories.
Timing Is Perfect For Florida Georgia Line's 1st Grammy NominationCountry powerhouse duo Florida Georgia Line has finally landed a coveted acknowledgement from the Recording Academy with their first-ever Grammy nomination.
Aretha Franklin To Be Honored With GRAMMY Tribute ShowThe Queen of Soul will get a royal tribute from Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson and more next month.
Grammy Nominations 2019: Full List Of NomineesCardi B, Drake and Black Panther are all up for "Album Of The Year" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
CU Professor Don McKinney Nominated For Grammy AwardA music professor from the University of Colorado has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Don McKinney's nomination was announced on Friday.