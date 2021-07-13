Colorado Getaways
Colorado GetawaysCBS4's Colorado Getaways is an initiative to showcase the very best Colorado has to offer. As Coloradans are hitting the road again and exploring our beautiful state, CBS4 will highlight both popular and unique travel destinations right here in our own backyard. Discover scenic highways, new adventures, historic and cultural attractions and activities for the whole family.
Lincoln County, ColoradoLincoln County, Colorado is not your normal tourist destination.
Keep Up To Date On Flight Status At Denver International AirportThe website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
Travelers Should Expect Lots Of Changes At Denver International Airport With New Phase Of Great Hall ProjectIf you haven't been to Denver International Airport in a while, a lot has changed.
Mount Evans Highway Opens For The Season, With Timed Entry Pass System In PlaceThe Mount Evans Highway in the Mount Evans Recreation Area is now open for the summer.
Sloth Family Gets New Habitat In Denver Zoo -- Tropical DiscoveryTwo of the most beloved animals at the Denver Zoo have been in separate enclosures for the last two years, but they are getting to share a home once again.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park No Longer Requires Masks Or ReservationsGlenwood Caverns Adventure Park announced on Tuesday that guests are no longer required to make a reservation or wear a face covering.
Soon-To-Be Open Meow Wolf Denver Gives Sneak Peek At The 4 Floors Of MagicMore than 100 Colorado artists are hard at work in a triangular building surrounded by highways in Denver as Meow Wolf gets set to open this fall.
'All Aboard!': Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway Once Again Makes Its Way To SummitAfter more than 3 years, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is once again running up Pikes Peak.
Change To Level Clear Is 'Exciting For Everybody' At Denver Museum Of Nature And ScienceThe key change to COVID-19 restrictions at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask. It will work on an honor system.
Elitch Gardens Reopens To The Public: 'Feels Good'Elitch Gardens Amusement Park reopened to the public on Saturday. The theme park did not open last season due to pandemic restrictions.
World War II Exhibitions Now Open At Wings Over The Rockies MuseumTwo new World War II exhibitions open Saturday at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Opens With Social Distanced Ribbon CuttingThe U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum officially opened to visitors on Thursday.
New Royal Gorge Opportunity Attracts Adventure SeekersThere's a new major attraction at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park: Via Ferrata.
Top Spots For Wildlife Viewing In ColoradoThere are hundreds of spots for viewing Colorado's wide array of wildlife. Here are a couple we've featured on CBS4.