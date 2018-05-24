Weather Blog
More Records Fall In Our September HeatwaveWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
Seaman Fire Fully Contained; Closures Still In PlaceThe Seaman Fire burning in Larimer County is now 100 percent contained, officials said Saturday morning. The fire burned 231 acres near the Seaman Reservoir.
Silver Creek Fire Grows To 10,000+ AcresThe Silver Creek Fire grew by more than 1,000 acres on Saturday, now sitting at 10,559 acres burned since the fire started in July.
Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Our Record Buster Rolls OnHeatwave refuses to give up! Another Denver record bites the dust!
Florence Death Toll Rises To 11; Wind & Rain ContinueThousands of people living near North Carolina's rising rivers were ordered evacuated Saturday as hurricane-turned-tropical storm Florence practically parked itself over land.
Evacuations Ordered In Silver Creek FireMandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for some living near the Silver Creek Fire burning near Kremmling in Grand County.
Shooting Range Where Lake Christine Fire Started Reopens To Public SaturdayThe shooting range where a devastating wildfire started this summer will reopen to the public on Saturday.
Silver Creek Fire Flares Up As Hot, Dry Conditions ContinueFirefighters say it is now nearly twice as big as it was last month.
Hit The Mountains This Weekend For Picture Perfect Fall ColorMeteorologist Chris Spears says go to the mountains now if you can.
Fall Color Alert: Weekend Weather Perfect As Northern Mountains PeakThe hottest locations right now are in the northern mountains along and north of Interstate 70 at elevations of 9,000 feet and higher.
Crews Make Progress On Seaman Reservoir FireFirefighters area gaining ground on a fire started by lightning near Seaman Reservoir in Larimer County. The wildfire is 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.
Silver Creek Fire Jumps Containment Lines, Officials Warn About SmokeHot and dry conditions have led to a wildfire burning in northern Colorado since mid-July to flare up.
For Meteorologists, Hurricane Florence 'Is A Horrific Nightmare Storm'Oddly, the closer Hurricane Florence gets to land, the murkier its future gets.