(CBS4) – The Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will continue the celebration with a championship parade on Thursday, June 30. The parade itself will start at 10:00 a.m. at Union Station. Fans are welcome to line 17th Street from Union Station to Broadway, then south to Civic Center Park.

The pre-parade rally starts at Civic Center Park at 9:00 a.m. There will be live music, highlight reels of the season, a live video feed of the parade.

There will be two designated parade seating areas for individuals with mobility impairments. The first lot will be on the northwest corner of 16th and Wynkoop, and the second at the northeast corner of 17th and Curtis. Those spots are available first-come, first-served basis.

For the rally, there will be designated seating for mobility impaired fans in front of the City and County Building on the south end of Bannock Street, accessible from 14th Avenue. The nearest available parking is at the Cultural Center Complex Garage at 12th and Broadway. Both the parking and seating area for the rally are first-come, first-serve, too.

DOTI crews will close Bannock from Colfax to 14th at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. They will close 14th between Delaware and Broadway, Bannock between Colfax and 13th, and Cherokee between Colfax and 13th at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Those attending are urged to use RTD to get downtown.

It’s also highly recommended to bring lots of water. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s on Thursday and water will not be provided on site. Hats and sunscreen are also highly recommended.

The last time one of our major league sports teams won a championship came in 2016 for the Broncos. Although it’s not officially mapped out yet, a parade and celebration location could look similar.

In 2016, the parade followed the same route, beginning near Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street, continued along 17th to Broadway, down Broadway to 13th Avenue and down 13th to the City and County Building for a huge rally.