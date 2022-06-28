LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Skyberg, of Evans, on multiple charges of unlawful sexual contact of a child and criminal attempt – sexual assault on a child. Investigators say they investigated Skyberg for about two months.
In late April, deputies say a parent of a 15-year-old girl called them saying Skyberg, 39, emailed and texted the young girl for sexual purposes. Detectives used the girl’s phone to continue the conversations with Skyberg, they say, as if they were the girl.
Officials say Skyberg knew of the girl’s age and still pursued her sexually.
They eventually scheduled a meetup at a hotel in Windsor on June 23. Skyberg was then arrested. His bond was set at $175,000.
Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about Skyberg is asked to call Investigator Tyson Russell at 970-498-5154 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-
6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.