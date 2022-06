Colorado seeing surge of outbound moves from the state this summerIt is the height of the busy moving season and several large van lines tell us they’re seeing a surge of bookings for people moving out of Colorado.

27 minutes ago

A look at the Colorado primary racesCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives us a look a the races to watch in the Colorado primary election.

29 minutes ago

CSU using renewable energy to teach studentsColorado State University is now on the leading front of research universities after obtaining a 3.5 megawatt gas turbine donation.

31 minutes ago

Police Across Denver Metro Area Investigating Multiple ShootingsSeveral shootings around the Denver metro area left several people injured.

36 minutes ago

Suspected Truck Thief Shot & Killed By Arvada PoliceA call about a stolen vehicle ended with a shooting involving Arvada Police on Monday night. Police say they were called to the area near 58th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 9 p.m.

37 minutes ago

Denver aims to help combat climate change with price hike for trash serviceThe price of picking up trash is going up. Starting on Jan. 1, 2022, Denver residents will have to pay for trash pick up - people like Chris King.

39 minutes ago