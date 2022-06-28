Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration, parade in Denver will take place on ThursdayThe Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche will continue the celebration with a championship parade on Thursday in Denver.

Chad Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors FieldChad Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday.

Even Before The Avalanche's Stanley Cup Win, Colorado Has Been Evolving Into A Hockey HotbedThe Avs' winning the Stanley Cup is sure to bring more interest in hockey to the region, but the success of the professional team is just the tip of the iceberg in our area.

Avs Arrive Home With Stanley CupThe Colorado Avalanche returned home on Monday afternoon with the Stanley Cup.

Kadri's Stanley Cup victory serves as an added reason to celebrate for Nonprofit Black Girl Hockey ClubNonprofit Black Girl Hockey Club is celebrating Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup win, a continued milestone for all people of color in the sport of hockey.

Nathan MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avalanche win Stanley CupNathan MacKinnon's skill and sheer determination were on display Sunday for a player seeking a championship that had eluded him for several years amid playoff disappointments.