DENVER (CBS4) – Most Colorado voters chose Heidi Ganahl over Greg Lopez to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis in the November general election. Ganahl secured more than 53% of the vote.
Ganahl recently sat down with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd. She said she plans to reign in spending and – not just lower taxes – but eliminate the state income tax altogether. It comprises 68% of General Fund revenue a third of the budget.
LINK: Colorado Primary Results
Ganahl also plans to cut the gas tax in half, and move transportation dollars from climate projects to road projects.
While she believes humans contribute to climate change, she says, “I think we’re going too far too fast on green energy policies. A lot of legislation and regulation is killing the ability of our industries to flourish and families to pay for gas.”