DENVER (CBS4) – Javin Odegard’s family is in mourning. they say there are many more questions than answers in his death.

Odegard’s sister, Lavita Garcia, held back tears as she spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White on Monday morning. She described her brother, a Denver native, as an adventurous and avid bicycle enthusiast.

“He was always traveling the world. He was into playing his bass guitar. He had a big heart on him, and he helped everybody. He was just a great person and always willing to give you his jacket off his back,” she said.

The 32 year old was riding his bike late Friday night at Fox Street and 6th Avenue when Denver Police say he was hit by a driver.

“My brother was hit from a vehicle and suffered severe brain injury,” said Garcia.

His family says he died shortly after, and since then, they’ve been trying to get answers from DPD. A police representative told White the investigation is still ongoing.

Fellow local cyclists have helped rally around the family, like Bike Law Colorado attorney Brian Weiss, who works for Bike Law Colorado.

“We were contacted by Bicycle Colorado and Ride for Racial Justice. We have connections and look out for each other,” said Weiss. “Bicycle Colorado and other groups have reached out to the Denver Police Department, but we have not heard anything yet.”

Garcia says they’re still waiting, as they try their hardest to look forward.

“We’re Native American, and we send the body back to the reservation, but my brother was born at Denver Health, and he would want to stay here where all his friends could visit him,” Garcia said. “We don’t want unfortunate things like this to happen to anybody else. We are just trying to seek justice for my brother. This is what he would want us to do.”

The family has started an online fundraising campaign to help with funeral expenses.