GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A flash flood warning forced Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon to close Monday night. The warning expires at 9:15 p.m., but it’s possible it could be extended.
“Motorists should plan on the I-70 safety closure in Glenwood Canyon being in place through the remainder of the Flash Flood Warning. The safety closure may continue after the warning if there is flooding, mudslides or significant rainfall in the forecast for the immediate area,” the Colorado Department of Transportation stated in a news release.
CDOT says the closure spans both directions between the West Glenwood and Dotsero exits. They ask drivers to use COtrip.org to plan for alternate routes.
“Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel north around the closure via US Highway 40, Colorado Highway 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Travelers can then continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exit 90). Motorists should anticipate heavy traffic at the Silverthorne interchange (exit 205) due to construction in the area,” the agency said.
“For eastbound I-70 motorists, a traffic control point is in place at eastbound West Rifle (exit 87) to guide motorists to the northern alternate route. Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound on I-70 to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley will have access to eastbound I-70 in order to reach their destination.”
The Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar sits above this section of highway. The fire charred more than 30,000 acres in 2020.