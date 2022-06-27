(CBS4) – Many Colorado Avalanche fans were excited in Denver after Sunday night’s Stanley Cup Final victory, but things got unruly in some parts of the city overnight.
CBS4 crews captured video of people being detained near the intersection of 20th and Market Street. One person wound up being arrested on a fireworks violation.
Some people could be seen throwing bottles and in some cases fires were started.
Police at one point put up roadblocks to stop traffic in the area.
Prior to the game, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen called on Coloradans to act like adults and to celebrate any victories as if they have been there before.
“We can do this. We have been here before. We have won the Cup before. We have won championships before. The best way to do that is to stay classy,” Pazen said.