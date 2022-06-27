DENVER (CBS4) – After a cool and unsettled weekend for Denver and most of Colorado we’ll see the weather feeling more like it should as we wrap up the month of June. The hottest weather of the week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread 90s and even some low 100s possible across the lower elevations. The mountains will see mostly 70s and 80s.
By Thursday a weather disturbance will pass through the region and it will drag a cold front into Colorado. Temperatures will come down by about 10 degrees and we’ll see a chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.
Friday is the first day of July and the start of a long holiday weekend with the 4th of July coming up one week from today. Right now it looks like pretty seasonal weather in terms of the temperature with a daily chance for showers and storms.