DENVER(CBS)- We have a broad ridge of high pressure sliding in over the central Rockies this will limit monsoon moisture over the state for Tuesday. This will also, bring in warmer temperatures statewide. East and west temps will rise into the 80s and 90s with mostly 70s in the mountains.

Wednesday will also, be a hot day as Colorado will be seeing a strong southwest flow that will allow a bit of moisture to return for a few more isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

A cold front is approaching for the second half of the week and finish out the month with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on a more widespread basis from the mountains down into the plains.

If you are going to the Avalanche Victory Parade conditions should be pretty good. We will see increasing clouds with temperatures in the 70s for the rally at 9am and the parade at 10am. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or storm after 11am. At this point however, it looks like the heavier thundershowers may not get going until after 2pm.

This change in less heat and more storms should continue thru Friday.