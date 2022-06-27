DENVER (CBS4)– Tuesday is the Colorado Primary. It’s too late to mail that ballot, but there are 41 drop boxes across Denver where voters can turn in their completed ballot.
Due to ongoing events downtown, allow yourself extra time if you plan to vote at the Webb Municipal Building today, or go to https://t.co/OhOchu5Mpf to find another convenient location. Cast your vote at one of 42 drop boxes or 11 vote centers around the city by 7 pm tomorrow!
— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) June 27, 2022
Colorado is a same-day voter registration state allowing you to register and cast a ballot in person through 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either Democratic or Republican primary but not both.
Races include contests for state House and Senate seats, statewide offices including governor and Congressional seats.
Do you vote with #Pride? If you are downtown for #DenverPridefest, our Vote Center in the Webb Municipal Building is open 10-2 today, June 25, and the 24 Hour Ballot Boxes at the Webb and @DenverElections are available too. Get those ballots turned in! #Pride2022 #COPolitics pic.twitter.com/fzp38nxF1v
— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) June 25, 2022
In addition to the drop boxes for ballots, there are 11 voting centers across Denver, along with two mobile voting centers.
Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday regardless of where voters live in Colorado. Voters in line at voting centers by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballot.
It's election day – if you haven't sent in or dropped off your ballot yet, there's still time. More information at https://t.co/u4lRrMCirh. Make your voice heard!
— City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) November 2, 2021
Find a voting center, learn how to register to vote or find a drop box located in your neighborhood to make sure your ballot gets counted at Denvervotes.org.
Anywhere in Colorado, register to vote, find a drop box or a voting center here.