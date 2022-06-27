DENVER – Colorado could be the new epicenter of hockey now that the Colorado Avalanche have brought the state its third national hockey championship in just a few months. The Avalanche join the East High School boys hockey team and the Denver University men’s hockey teams as local organizations to win their respective national titles in 2022.

“The state is just thriving right now with hockey. It is really exciting to see,” said Connor Caponi, one of the national champions from the DU hockey team.

Of course, the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup brought the most attention to Colorado hockey. However, many from different age groups have noticed the state’s recent surge in success on the ice.

“This is a big spotlight for Colorado and Colorado hockey in general,” said Sam Beardshear, a national champion from East High.

Caponi and his fellow college athletes were the first local team to win a national title, bringing home the NCAA trophy in April.

“It is really exciting for the fans of Colorado,” Caponi said.

Then, in March, Beardshear and the East High School Angels won the national high school championship.

“It is just such a good feeling, especially since everyone is so happy about it,” Beardshear said. “That’s really cool that we, finally as a program, reached the best that we could be.”

John Mitchell, a former Avalanche player, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the success of all three teams will redefine how locals watch sports.

“It transforms the whole city,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the championships are not only creating new fans of the game, but it is also spiking interest among future generations of hockey players.

“It is certainly blowing up, and it is going to continue to blow up,” Mitchell said. “This is certainly going to become a hockey hot bed.”

As an advocate of youth hockey, Mitchell said he hoped the new interest would also help create a greater demand for more ice rinks in local communities. Often times children are not exposed to the game due to lack of access to ice.

Now with the hattrick of championships, as well as a recent national title for the peewee Junior Avs in the 11 and 12 year-old age group, some say that Colorado should be considered as the home of hockey.

“Minnesota calls themselves the state of hockey. But, I think there could be a debate now,” Caponi said.