DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans get a free HIV test across the state thanks to multiple programs and initiatives through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The push comes on National HIV Testing Day which was first observed on June 27, 1995.
This year, the CDPHE, Walgreens and the Greater Than AIDS initiative are encouraging Coloradans to get tested by using the theme “HIV Testing is Self-Care.”
Individuals can order a free at-home test online which can test for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.
Walgreens and Greater Than Aids is also offering free testing services on Monday.
In an effort to curb rising cases of sexually transmitted infections in Clear Creek County, officials are holding an education and testing-based fair on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers will be outside of the new Health and Wellness Center on Miner Street in Idaho Springs.