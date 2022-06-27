Coloradans have access to free HIV and STI testing on National HIV Testing DayColoradans get a free HIV test across the state thanks to multiple programs and initiatives through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Crowds protest at state Capitol after Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. WadeHundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol on Friday evening after the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Colorado Has Hit Its Peak In Latest Covid Case SurgeState health experts believe that Colorado has hit yet another peak in the latest surge of COVID cases.

Jefferson County to pay $10 to test for sexually transmitted infectionsJefferson County will pay people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections.

Clear Creek County taking steps to try to prevent sexually transmitted infectionsIn an effort to curb rising cases of sexually transmitted infections in the county in conjunction with National HIV Awareness Day, Clear Creek County is holding an education and testing-based fair.

'It's A Betrayal Of Sorts': Denver Businesses Concerned Over FDA's Potential To Ban Juul E-CigarettesFrustrations are growing for Juul e-cigarettes users like Joshua Miller, as a ban on the product looms.