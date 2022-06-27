BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Chautauqua Park Monday morning for a stuck climber. They say a 47-year-old woman tried to free solo on a rock formation known as “The Spy” when she veered off the correct route and ended up on the face of the first Flatiron.
Other climbers called 911 and told authorities she was uninjured and in a safe location.
Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group reached the climber from above and rappelled down to her. They say they lowered her to the ground using a rope system.