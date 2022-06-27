Beloved Denver Restaurant Owners Vow To Reopen After Devastating FireThe owners of Dozens in Denver vowed to reopen after a fire destroyed the building.

2 hours ago

Gas station clerk describes truck theft & shooting in DenverDenver Police say one man was shot at a gas station near 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victim's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

2 hours ago

Colorado Has Been Evolving Into A Hockey HotbedThe Avs' winning the Stanley Cup is sure to bring more interest in hockey to the region, but the success of the professional team is just the tip of the iceberg in our area.

2 hours ago

Jerry Wood, witness in Tina Peters criminal case, breaks his silenceJerry Wood says Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is in the running to be the state's chief election officer, is a thief and a liar who just wants attention.

2 hours ago

Alan 'Haley' Mill Held On $1 Million Bond After Alleged Hit-And-Run Of CyclistsThe suspect driver wanted in a collision with two cyclists on Highway 40 earlier this month remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

4 hours ago

Homemade Explosive Components Found Inside Burning Home In Boulder CountyFirefighters found homemade explosive components in the basement of a home that exploded on Sunday night.

4 hours ago