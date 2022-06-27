AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police are working a triple shooting at City Park near 16th and Dayton. It happened Monday evening.
#APDAlert Officers from all 3 Districts are investigating a shooting that occurred @ City Park, Dayton/16th. 2 adult males & 1 adult female (early 20s) were shot. If you witnessed or have info, call @CrimeStoppersCO, or talk to PD on scene. pic.twitter.com/P0ewSvjjmS
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 28, 2022
APD said it happened when a large gathering of people were at the park. Three people, two men and a woman, were hit. All have non-life threatening injuries but were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
There is no suspect information at this time.