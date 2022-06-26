JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A fire at an apartment was started by fireworks that ignited vegetation next to a garage at Whisper Creek apartments just outside of Lakewood Sunday night, West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.
According to West Metro Fire, crews responded to the fire on S Nelson Drive, where damage from the fire was found outside an apartment.
The was no damage inside or injuries to anyone who might have been home at the time of the fire.
It was unknown Sunday night whether there could be any charges involved with the use of fireworks that caused the fire.
