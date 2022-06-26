Denver PrideFest returns; Parade spans from Cheesman Park to Civic CenterA cloudy Cheesman Park was flooded with a sea of rainbows on Sunday as supporters of all ages came out to show their pride. The parade spanned 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center, where the celebrations continued throughout the weekend for Denver PrideFest.

2 hours ago

Avalanche win 3rd Stanley Cup in franchise history, defeat defending champion Lighting in Game 6vs fans everywhere were able to rejoice on Sunday night, as the Colorado Avalanche made team history for the third time, winning Game 6 over defending champion Tampa Bay Lighting to be crowned the 2022 Stanley Cup Final champions.

4 hours ago

Warmer Temps To Start The Week With A Few StormsWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

7 hours ago

Bear released into wild after being stuck in Loveland treeA bear that was safely captured after being stuck in a tree near a Loveland Safeway was successfully released back into the wild recently.

9 hours ago

Hugo Alonso Santillana Arrested, Suspected Of Shooting 3 In Front Of Commerce City HomePolice in Commerce City arrested the suspect wanted in a triple shooting from earlier this week. Hugo Alonso Santillana was arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault.

10 hours ago

Neighborhood icon Bonnie Brae Tavern closes after 88 yearsSaturday marked the end of an era for a major staple in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. After 88 years in business, the Bonnie Brae Tavern closed its doors for the final time.

10 hours ago