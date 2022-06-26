GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A rockslide and mudslide closed Highway 125 completely Sunday evening, Grand County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
According to the sheriff’s office, the highway was closed between Buffalo Creek and Cabin Creek, and there was no estimated time for roads to be reopened just before 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the area affected was 2 miles south of Willow Creek Pass.
Per @ColoradoDOT Hwy 125 is closed between Buffalo Creek & Cabin Creek (2 miles south of Willowcreek Pass) at Mile Point 10. Road closed expect delays due to a mud slide. Visit https://t.co/4JyFGZ9EDQ for the latest info on road closures.#GrandCounty #CO125 @GrandCountyOEM pic.twitter.com/IoWdV6NuBr
— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) June 26, 2022