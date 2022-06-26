(CBS4) — The High Line Canal has long been in need of upgrades and accompanying resources. The goal for a local group is to improve it as a recreational resource for underserved communities.

“It’s a big deal; it’s a big deal for the community,” explained Tracy Young with High Line Canal Conservancy.

Young told CBS4, since 2020, the community living around the canal has been calling for improvements to this area.

“The community said, when we reached out, that one of the highest priorities was this bridge,” Young said. “They wanted safe access, other amenities, trash cans and basic things, so that is why were are prioritizing these projects.”

“Right here at 8th Avenue, you can see there’s a really pronounced social trail, so this is an indication that this is an area where we’re in need of a bridge.”

RELATED: Making Safer Connections Along The High Line Canal

That’s why the High Line Canal Conservancy is working to do that with about $1 million in private and public funds. There is a pedestrian bridge planned for this spot that will increase access to the canal, especially for underserved communities.

“From Bible Park north 28 miles, NE part of canal is underserved and in need of improvement,” Young said. “It’s home to 100,000 residents, 15 distinct neighborhoods. Latino and Black residents will really help provide equitable resources to the people in these neighborhoods.”

And Young says the work doesn’t stop there.

“The conservancy has 14 projects that we are prioritizing in the next 5 years in NE part of canal, almost to DIA,” Young said.