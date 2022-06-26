DENVER (CBS4) – As we wrap up the first full weekend of the summer it will feel more like early May in Denver. Clouds will be extensive on Sunday and temperatures will only get into the 60s and 70s from the mountains to the plains. If you want anything warmer you’ll have to travel to the western slope.

Once again we’ll have the chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. The chance is highest over the mountains and foothills, especially along and south of Interstate 70. Showers were disappointing around the Denver area on Saturday so hopefully we’ll see a little more coverage today because I know many lawns would love a free drink of water.

A warming trend will get underway starting on Monday with temperatures climbing back to near normal for this time of year, which for Denver is a high in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll see 90s along the Front Range by Tuesday.

Each day this week will feature a chance to see scattered showers and storms. As it stands right now the chance looks to be the highest on Thursday.