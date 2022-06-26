(CBS4) — A cloudy Cheesman Park was flooded with a sea of rainbows on Sunday as supporters of all ages came out to show their pride. The parade spanned 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center, where the celebrations continued throughout the weekend for Denver PrideFest.

“It’s peaceful and the weather is chill,” Lucas Macias told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

“But it’s still very jovial, very jovial,” added Kevin Hardiek.

This month marks the first time since the pandemic began that Colorado’s LGBTQ+ communities fully gathered for large-scale events.

“And oh, my God,” Macias said enthusiastically. “It feels freaking amazing really. We’ve been deprived of our people and our celebration and we’re back!”

“We’re excited to be back. We’re thankful to be a part of the community of people who support Denver and support family,” Rowdy Greene said.

That support was on display. Marchers say the objective this year, and every year, is to promote unity.

“Right now, with the way the world is, we’re seeking inclusion and we’re seeking justice, and those two things are the most important things. We’re united. We want to be united, and we want to stay united,” Macias said.

Greene echoed that statement. “Really showing unity and we can be together and be a diverse front and showing that nothing can break this front, and we will stand together and be proud of who we are in front of everything.”

And for those who still struggling to find their pride and identity, Greene also offered advice: “Love yourself and know that we are proud to support you, and we’ll be here for you.”

“Come see your second family,” said his partner Jaris Thomas with a smile.

Visit the Denver PrideFest website for a full list of festivities.