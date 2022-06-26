Colorado Weather: Warming Up To Start The Week With A Few StormsHigh pressure will be moving back in with a more south/southwesterly flow. This will warm temperatures but, also still bring in monsoon moisture.

Denver Weather: Cloudy And Unusually Cool Sunday With Scattered Showers And StormsAs we wrap up the first full weekend of the summer it will feel more like early May in Denver.

Colorado Weather: Cooler Temps And Monsoon Team UpThe cold front will be mixing with monsoon moisture pumping up from southern Colorado. This will get showers and thunderstorms ramping up by afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may have heavy pockets of rain into Saturday night.

Colorado Weather: The Cooler And Wetter Weekend Is HereHappy Friday! The cooling trend is here. Afternoon thunderstorms helped to cool temperatures across the region and now two cool waves will be pushing in for the weekend change.