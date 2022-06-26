(CBS4) — Avs fans everywhere were able to rejoice on Sunday night, as the Colorado Avalanche made team history for the third time, winning Game 6 over defending champion Tampa Bay Lighting to be crowned the 2022 Stanley Cup Final champions.

The Avalanche continued their playoff success on the road and avoided a Game 7 with a win in Tampa in front of the opposing team’s crowd at Amalie Arena.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented captain Gabriel Landeskog the Stanley Cup, as Commissioner Gary Bettman missed his traditional presentation while he recovered from COVID-19. Landeskog passed the cup to veteran defenseman Eric Johnson before it went to deadline acquisition and NHL veteran Andrew Cogliano and the rest of the team.

RELATED: Avs Stanley Cup celebration, parade in Denver will take place June 30

As many know, the last time the Avs hoisted the Cup was in 2001 with a series win over the New Jersey Devils, when current general manager Joe Sakic was the captain.

Colorado began the final series with two straight wins, taking advantage of home ice. The team finished the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference, securing home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

The second and final round were the only two that required the Avs to play more than 5 games, as they were able to sweep teams in the first and conference final rounds.

Cale Makar was named the Avs’ playoff MVP and awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy ahead of the Cup ceremony. Makar finished the playoffs leading all defenseman with the most points scored in the post-season. The team saw four of its top players in Makar, Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen score 20 points or more in 20 games to claim the Stanley Cup. Makar was also named the league’s best defenseman, receiving the James Norris Memorial Trophy on June 21.

Another highlight during the cup run came in the final series when forward Nazem Kadri scored a game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 after coming off of injury. He had injured his thumb during the conference final against the Edmonton Oilers.

The successful run was also marked by contributions from the Avs’ goalie tandem. Both Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz served in net for the Colorado team. Backup Francouz came up big for his team when starter Kuemper left Game 1 against Edmonton. Francouz would finish that game for his teammate with a win and went on to help the team complete the sweep against the Oilers. Kuemper was able to return in the final round and hold down the net to help his team claim victory.

With the final win coming on the road, sources say a celebration and parade back in Denver will take place on Thursday, June 30.

#GoAvsGo The game is over, and the cup belongs in Colorado now, but we are not done speaking to the team and getting all the sights and sounds of fans celebrating the Stanley Cup victory now on CBS News Colorado: https://t.co/J8oIp3SSoX pic.twitter.com/o5gUgvmezg — CBSColorado (@CBSDenver) June 27, 2022

The first @Avalanche fans enter the Park Meadows @DICKS to get their hands on the new Stanley Cup Champs merch. An exciting moment for many of these fans. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/udcsmdtBYn — Marissa Armas (@MarissaArmas) June 27, 2022