(CBS4) — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday to protest the United States Supreme Court decision earlier in the week.

Many of the protesters said they want to see change in both political parties.

“I am so angered that we’re going backwards,” said Stephanie S. “I feel disrespected. I feel like my voice doesn’t matter. I feel like I don’t have a choice to my own body. I feel like I am limited to where I can live in this country. That’s not O.K.”

Supporters here said the abortion rights issue affects men as much as it does women.

“Nobody wants to be stuck in a situation where they’re stuck with a pregnancy, or they’re stuck with someone with a pregnancy, and they can’t have abortion as an option,” said Jonathan Miller. “I feel like we as a society have progressed past a point to where we have to protest for the right to human autonomy.”

Strong sentiments about the issue led to possible criminal actions in Longmont. There, a building which houses a faith-based organization that offers religious counseling to women seeking abortion services was vandalized and set on fire. Life Choices, a crisis pregnancy center, was damaged by the blaze in the early morning hours Saturday.

The exterior walls of the building were also spray-painted with abortion rights messages.

“From either side, I hate to see vandalism like this,” said neighbor Cynthia Campbell. “This organization has been open several decades now, and i don’t think they have a huge budget. I know they don’t have a budget similar to what a planned parenthood clinic has, and I’m just sorry that they’ve been vandalized like this.”

Longmont police are investigating the incident as an arson and ask anyone with surveillance video in the area to submit it to the department.

Another abortion rights protest is scheduled to take place Monday evening at the State Capitol.