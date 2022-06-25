DOTSERO, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a female who was stranded on the cliffs north of Sweetwater Lake near Dotsero on Wednesday. They learned the woman had been canoeing with her husband and dog the night before.
That’s when the canoe capsized. The woman and her dog were able to swim to shore but her husband was unable to reach the shore.
His body was discovered the next morning and retrieved by fishermen and paddleboarders who were on the lake and acting as good Samaritans.
Firefighters from Gypsum were on the scene as well as members of search and rescue and a local forest service employee. All helped with the recovery of the body.
The woman was transported to Valley View Hospital where she was treated and later released to be reunited with her dog.