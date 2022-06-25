LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Longmont are investigating vandalism and arson at the Life Choices building. Longmont Public Safety responded just after 3 a.m. Saturday to the fire at 20 Mountain View Avenue.
When they arrived, they found the building had sustained fire and heavy smoke damage. The front of the property had been vandalized with black paint.
One of the messages read, “if abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Investigators are asking that those people living between Collyer and Lashley, west and east, and 15th Avenue to 11th Avenue, north and south, to check their surveillance video for any activity between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
According to its website, “Life Choices is a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices.”
Those residents can upload the video to Longmont Police Services at https://LongmontPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/225219
Public Safety also requests that anyone who can assist in identifying the individual(s) responsible please call (303)774-3700 and reference Longmont Police Report #22-5219.