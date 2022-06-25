AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Officers from the Aurora Police Department were called Friday night to a man in a vehicle who had suffered a gunshot wound. They were led to an apartment complex less than a mile away where another man was found shot to death.
The injured man was found in the 880 block of South Buckley Road, APD stated in a press release. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
That man gave officers information that there may be other shooting victims at the apartment in the area of 18100 East Kentucky Avenue. The second man was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at that scene.
Also there, officers located a suspect. Kayan Cruz, 27, was taken into custody without a use of force, according to APD’s press release. Cruz was booked on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.
No other details about the incident have been released.
NEWS RELEASE: Overnight Shooting On Kentucky Avenue Leaves One Dead, One Injured #APDNewshttps://t.co/Pgi681B502 pic.twitter.com/kyuPHUmFBE
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 25, 2022
Aurora PD is asking witnesses or those with more information about what happened to call the department at (303) 739-6000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000.