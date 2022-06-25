DENVER (AP) – A former Colorado police officer has acknowledged failing to stop another officer from shoving an elderly woman with dementia to the ground during a shoplifting arrest. Daria Jalali, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the misdemeanor charge.
She and fellow Loveland police officer Austin Hopp were charged following the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020. Hopp forced Garner to the ground, pushed her against the hood of his car and wrenched her arm backward.
A lawsuit settled for $3 million claims Hopp dislocated her shoulder and fractured her arm. Hopp pleaded guilty to assault and is serving five years in prison.
