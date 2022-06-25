COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Commerce City arrested the suspect wanted in a triple shooting from earlier this week. Hugo Alonso Santillana was arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault.
Police rushed to the neighborhood in the 15600 block of East 98th Place just after 4 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found three adults with gunshot wounds. All were rushed to the hospital.
Detectives believe that Santillana, 19, shot three people in front of a home in that neighborhood. The three people hospitalized have injuries ranging from serious to critical.