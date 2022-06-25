EL JEBEL, Colo. (CBS4) — A 20-month-old child who fell into fast-moving waters of a canal in El Jebel was found by rescuers after an hour of searching on Wednesday. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, however.
Personnel from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Carbondale Fire Department and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue all responded to the baseball fields in El Jebel at 5 p.m., the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
They performed CPR on the child at the scene. The toddler passed away at a local hospital.
Media Release: 06.24.22 – Toddler Dies After Falling into Canal near Baseball Fields in El Jebel – https://t.co/5EyP3XthrA
— Eagle County Sheriff's Office (@EagleCountySO) June 24, 2022
“We are devastated to inform the community of this tragic incident that led to a child’s death,” the sheriff’s office stated in its press release. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this time of grieving. The Aspen Hope Center, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, Eagle County Health and Human Services, Eagle County Coroner’s Office, and many community members also assisted with search efforts and offered support to the child’s family and friends.”
The sheriff’s office also reminded citizens to watch children closely at all times, particularly during runoff season when water levels and speed are high.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into the incident.