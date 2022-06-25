DENVER (CBS4)– There won’t be a Colorado Avalanche watch party at the Tivoli for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. This comes after fans outside the gates of Friday’s watch party for Game 5 breached the fence and went into the quad on the Auraria Campus.
Fans inside the event were eagerly cheering on the Avs when some fans climbed the fence and were eventually escorted out by security. The event was free but organizers said it had reached capacity at 10,000 people.
CBS4 saw multiple people running from law enforcement into the party before they were taken down and escorted back out beyond the gates.
The Auraria Education Center said with all the events planned in downtown Denver this weekend, they decided not to host another watch party.
LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING!
Let’s pack the place and have them hear us all the way in Tampa! https://t.co/OrK1M8xdLb#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/wQfMembvAO
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 25, 2022
Avs fans can still get tickets to the Ball Arena watch party. Doors open at 5 p.m. Sunday, the puck drops at 6 p.m.