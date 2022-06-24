(AP) – Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced that his department is partnering with several local, state and federal agencies to ramp up security this weekend as the Colorado Avalanche look to win the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in two decades.

Pazen, who repeatedly declined to comment on the specifics of how his agency is preparing for possible rowdy crowds, simply asked the public to celebrate any potential championship responsibly.

Pazen called on Coloradans to act like adults and to celebrate any victories as if they have been there before.

“We can do this. We have been here before. We have won the Cup before. We have won championships before. The best way to do that is to stay classy,” Pazen said.

Pazen, when asked if the city will slick light poles with grease to prevent climbing, simply said his agency has surveyed many tactical options to limiting destruction and safety concerns.

“The Denver Police Department, with local and state federal partners, will have lots of resources to assure safety for Friday night’s game throughout the Denver area,” Pazen said.

Pazen said, if the Avalanche win, fans should “stay out of the penalty box” by being responsible with their drinking, celebrations and decisions on how to get home.

“You will see increased numbers of emergency responders in the downtown area,” Pazen said.

Pazen refused to reflect on the last two championships the Avs won, in which the police had to confront rioters that were destructive and setting things on fire.

“We are excited, really,” said Vince Martinez, Director of Downtown Operarions for the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Those who own businesses downtown can expect to receive email alerts if the partnership needs to send any warnings concerning the crowds. However, Martinez said his team is confident that the community will go to the businesses to spend time and money instead of being destructive.

“We are all really excited about the impact this is going to have on downtown,” Martinez said. “We are ready for the to spill out onto the street and the celebration to happen.”

Last weekend Denver had more foot traffic in the city than any other time since the pandemic began. Martinez said he was hopeful that the Avalanche will bring more success to the community businesses as well.

“I am confident that our fans will be respectful of downtown and respectful of the businesses. And, just be happy to have a championship under their belts and enjoy a beer in some of the those places rather than causing damage,” Martinez said.