GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Golden has canceled its fireworks display due to fire danger but will continue with its annual 4th of July Festival in Lions Park. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
All fireworks are illegal in the City of Golden including Roman candles, smoke bombs, and sparklers.
Castle Rock, Lakewood, Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan also canceled their fireworks shows this year.
The festival offers the opportunity for the community to get together at Lions Park on 10th Street to enjoy food, fun and live music. People are encouraged to bring their own picnic or get food for purchase from American Legion Golden Post 21 and two specialty food trucks. Drinks will also be available for purchase from Coors, Golden City Brewery, and Bonacquisti Wines (Denver’s Urban Winery).
There is a great place for everyone to watch live music and a fireworks show. Independence Eve is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the pandemic canceled the event that typically draws 100,000 people to the park. It was held virtually in 2021.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the program is set to start 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 with CBS4 This Morning’s anchor team Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia serving as emcees. CBS News Colorado will stream the entire concert live beginning at 5 right through those fireworks.
LINK: civiccenterpark.org